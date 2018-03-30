The Idaho Steelheads broke open a 2-0 game with two goals in 69 seconds halfway through the third period and with a shorthanded empty-net goal late beat the Utah Grizzlies, 5-0, on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.

Utah came out firing with four of the game’s first six shots, the game’s first power play that included several quality scoring chances and a breakaway in the first 10 minutes of the first period, but it couldn’t cash in.

Idaho took a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 12:32 into the first period and held that lead for 21 minutes and 51 seconds before Utah was unable to clear a puck off a spectacular Joel Rumpel save, and the Steelheads made it 2-0 with 5:37 left in the second period.

The Steelheads scored twice off defensive zone breakdowns in the third period to ruin a great effort by Rumpel who had, to that point, kept the team in the contest.

Utah killed its final four shorthanded situations and went 0-5 on the power play in the contest as it was outshot, 31-20.

The Grizzlies and Steelheads wrap up their season series Saturday from CenturyLink Arena at 7 p.m.

Utah returns home Friday and Saturday, April 6-7, for Fan Appreciation Weekend, which is Free Seat Upgrade Weekend.