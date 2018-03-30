SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz didn't win any style points, but they picked up a much-needed 107-97 victory over a gritty Memphis Grizzlies team Friday at Vivint Arena.

Turning point: The Grizzlies had a three-point lead in the third quarter when Dante Exum hit a 3-pointer followed by Royce O'Neale 3-point play and another Exum jumper as the Jazz grabbed the lead for good.

The hero: Dante Exum came off the bench and scored 21 points to go along with three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Royce O'Neale also played very well after getting late notice that he'd be starting for Ricky Rubio.

3 keys

— Dante Exum has a terrific game as he continues to play well back from his injury absence. He finished with 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and played terrific defense.

— The Jazz shot 54 percent and finished strong in the fourth quarter to hold off a fiesty Memphis team that has pulled off some upsets lately.

— The Grizzlies, openly in tank mode, sit center Marc Gasol the entire fourth quarter even after he hit 11 of 12 shots and 6 of 7 3-pointers for 28 points in 23 minutes.

Jazz almanac: 43-33, Won 1

Playoff picture: The win moves the Jazz into a tie with New Orleans for seventh in the Western Conference, with Utah holding the tiebreaker.

Up next:

Sunday at Minnesota (44-33), 5 p.m. MDT (AT&T SportsNet)

Tuesday vs. Los Angeles Lakers (33-42), 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Thursday vs. Los Angeles Clippers (41-35), 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)