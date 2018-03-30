In a defensive battle, Utah Royals FC came away with another draw Friday night, this time a 0-0 result against the Houston Dash on the road.

URFC dominated the total time of possession and outshot the Dash 9-7, including six shots on goal compared to none for the home side, but neither squad was able to get much going throughout the night.

Playing without defender Kelley O’Hara (left hamstring strain) and forward Elise Thorsnes (concussion), Utah also went the majority of the match without defender Becca Moros after she suffered an apparent ankle injury, although she returned to the sideline in the second half.

Without them, the Royals got good contributions from forward Katie Stengel, defender Sydney Miramontez and defender Brooke Elby, along with second-half substitutes Lo’eau LaBonta and Erika Tymrak.

After a first half in which both teams struggled to get anything going, things opened up more in the second. Such was especially the case for URFC in the waning minutes, but the squad couldn’t get a goal across.

Both sides have now opened the season with two draws. The NWSL will now take an international break, with O’Hara and fellow defender Becky Sauerbrunn to represent the United States in friendlies against Mexico April 5 and 8. URFC will then hold its first-ever home match April 14 against the Chicago Red Stars at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Start time is set for 1:30 p.m. local time.