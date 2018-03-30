On the heels of hiring a new head coach in Craig Smith earlier this week, the Utah State Aggies basketball program has received a big blow.

Standout guard Koby McEwen, who won Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year honors last year and then was a third-team all-conference selection this year, announced via Twitter Friday evening that he has obtained his release to transfer from the program.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound McEwen led the Aggies during the 2017-18 campaign in rebounds (5.4) and assists (3.2) per game and was second in scoring behind Sam Merrill (15.6 points per contest).

Originally from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, McEwen finished his high school career at Wasatch Academy as a Top 100 recruit in the United States.