Utah State women's tennis (11-8, 1-0 MW) continues its Mountain West road trip as the Aggies take on Wyoming (8-5, 0-0 MW) in Laramie on Saturday, March 31, at 8:30 a.m.

"We have tremendous respect for the Wyoming program," head coach Sean McInerney said. "They are always one of the top teams in the Mountain West, and we are looking forward to the challenges of competing against them. It will be a great test and opportunity for our program."

Utah State is led in singles by freshman Sasha Pisareva with a 12-6 mark at the No. 1 spot, while sophomore Hannah Jones is 10-6 at the Nos. 2 through 5 spots. In doubles, senior Maggie O'Meara and junior Jenna Kane lead the Aggies with a 4-3 record at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

Wyoming has won all six meetings with Utah State in program history. In singles, sophomore Milka Genkova leads the Cowgirls with a 9-2 mark at the Nos. 2 through 5 spots. In doubles, junior Elisa Koonik and junior Tessa van Der Ploeg are 6-5 at the No. 1 spot, while senior Magdalena Stencel and sophomore Ana Tkachenko are 5-2 at the No. 2 spot.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.