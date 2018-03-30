The NHL is coming back to Utah for the first time in 10 years, as the Los Angeles Kings and Vivint Smart Home Arena announced Friday that the Kings will play a preseason game this year at the Utah Jazz home arena.

The Kings will host the Vancouver Canucks on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. MDT in a game being billed as the "Salt Lake Shootout." Tickets go on sale beginning today at 1:30 p.m.

The September matchup is the first of a three-year agreement that will bring additional L.A. Kings preseason games to Utah in 2019 and 2020 as well. More details will be announced during a press conference today at 1:30 p.m. at Vivint Arena.

"The Kings are excited to return to Salt Lake City on the whole and Vivint Smart Home Arena in particular," Kings president and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille said in a statement. "Salt Lake City is a wonderful area with great hockey tradition. This game is special and this series is something we are very much looking forward to."

The last time an NHL game was played in Utah was on Oct. 5, 2008 between the Kings and San Jose Sharks in what was then known as the E Center, now the Maverik Center, in West Valley Center.

"Vivint Smart Home Arena is thrilled to host NHL games and showcase the Los Angeles Kings in our newly renovated facility," said Jim Olson, president of Vivint Smart Home Arena, in a statement. "We have a proud history of ice events with the Salt Lake Golden Eagles from 1991-94, hosting the figure skating and short track speed skating competition at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games to an ongoing series of ice shows and special events."

In other local NHL news, the Kings are adding another Utah tie to their roster.

The team announced Thursday they have agreed to terms with Salt Lake City native and undrafted free agent defenseman Daniel Brickley, who prepped at Skyline High School and played collegiately at Minnesota State.

Brickley will be introduced at the press conference Friday. According to TSN, he is eligible to sign a two-year, entry-level contract, though the first year of that contract would be burned if he played for Los Angeles during of a regular season game this year and he isn't eligible to play in the postseason.

The Kings already have forward Trevor Lewis on their roster. Lewis was raised in Cottonwood Heights, prepped at Brighton High and became the first Utahn to win a Stanley Cup (in 2012 and 2014).