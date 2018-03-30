The Westminster women's lacrosse team (4-4, 3-2 RMAC) took No. 12 Regis (8-2, 5-0 RMAC) to the edge and nearly pulled off an upset. It was a little more than a minute into the second overtime period that Regis scored to win, 11-10.

Not a minute into the game, Regis took advantage of a Westminster turnover in the middle of the field and scored. Mikala Anderson was huge in front of the goal, making three saves as Westminster turned the ball over five more times before recording their first shot six minutes in. A successful clearance, after Anderson's third save, led to the Griffins first goal as Katie Adams put the ball past the Ranger's goalie.

The game quickly accelerated, and nine goals were scored during the next eight minutes with Regis leading, 7-4. Westminster only allowed one goal and scored three more to finish the half and reduce the deficit to one.

Anderson made eight saves during the first half. Audree Erekson won six draw controls with Westminster winning 10, twice as many as Regis.

Westminster allowed an early goal to begin the second half. The Griffins stepped their defense up and held the visitors scoreless for 17 minutes. Adams scored twice in that time to tie the game. Adams scored again, a couple of minutes after Regis took the lead, to tie the game at 10-10. Anderson made four saves in the final minutes to send the game into overtime.

Regis won the draw control to start overtime and rattled off two shots, both turned away by Anderson. Westminster recovered the ball but was unable to find the shot it wanted.

Regis sent a shot wide of the goal but was able to maintain possession. After a timeout, the Rangers found an opening and got the ball past Anderson into the goal for the win, 11-10.

Westminster picked up 39 ground balls, won 12 draw controls and caused nine turnovers. The Griffins were 20-24 on clearance and gave up 28 turnovers to Regis's 12.

Adams scored five goals and assisted one to lead the team with six points. She put seven of 10 shots on goal, picked up seven ground balls and caused two turnovers.

Erekson led the team with nine ground balls and eight draw controls. She took two shots and scored both.

Phebe Walker scored twice, and Allison Lambert scored once. Brenlee Fordham and Katie Hendershott each had one assist.

Adams faced 28 shots on goal and came up with 17 saves, recording a .607 save percentage. She set a career high and tied second for saves in a single game.

The Griffins return to Dumke field Saturday to play UCCS. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Tickets are available to purchase online or at the gate prior to the game. The game will be broadcast on the RMAC Network, and live stats will be available online.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.