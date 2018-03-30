The best story of the hockey season — and the funnest sports story this side of Loyola Chicago's Sister Jean — happened Thursday during an NHL game.

Scott Foster, an accountant by trade and an occasional emergency backup goalie for Chicago, was called into action for the Blackhawks because of injuries.

Foster ended up making seven saves in Chicago's 6-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at the United Center.

Fans got behind him, even chanting "Foster! Foster!" in support of the emergency goaltender. The 36-year-old hadn't played in a competitive game of hockey since 2006 when his collegiate career as Western Michigan's goaltender concluded.

"That's something you'll never forget," Foster said during an entertaining postgame interview. "You understand what's happening and they're going to have a lot of fun with it, so you might as well, too."

Hilarious post-game interview from 36-year-old Scott Foster, who was called into action as the Blackhawks Emergency Backup Goaltender tonight pic.twitter.com/p4ExOQz8oA — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 30, 2018

Foster has attended a dozen games as an on-call goalie, but he said those nights consisted of him eating and watching action from the pressbox.

"There's always a chance," he said. "You just don't think it's going to happen to you."

But on Thursday, it surprisingly did. He got a phone call en route to the arena, telling him he was going to dress as the No. 2 goalie because starter Anton Forsberg had been injured in pre-game warmups.

"The initial shock happened when I had to dress," he joked. "I think you kind of black out after that."

Then, backup Collin Delia, who'd stopped 25 of 27 shots after being called up from the minors, had to leave in the third period with his own injury.

Enter Foster, an instant cult hero.

Asked if he received any advice, Foster joked, "I don't think I heard anything but, 'Put your helmet on.'"

When a reporter asked if he'd seen Chicago coach Joel Quenneville laugh as he approached the ice, Foster quipped, "I think I would, too."

Added Foster: "I'm an accountant by day. A few hours ago, I was sitting on my computer typing on a 10-key and now I'm standing in front of you guys (media), just finished 14-and-a-half minutes of NHL hockey."

Foster held his own for most of the third period, shutting playoff-bound Winnipeg out. It was a surreal day.

"This is something that no one can ever take from me," Foster said. "It's something that I can go home and tell my kids and they can tell their friends. Just a ton of fun and a lot of good memories."

And the story his buddies on his amateur beer-league hockey team will hear?

"I made about 30 saves in a 1-nothing win," Foster said. "... I think I'm just about hitting my prime."

