Peter Kuest fired a 68 in the first round of The Goodwin on Thursday, while BYU men's golf shot +5 as a team and is tied for 12th place.

"We are playing an awesome championship golf course," BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. "There were some very impressive scores for the leaders. Peter (Kuest) had a great round. It was nice to see him get back to playing great golf. He hit his driver like a tour player. Patrick (Fishburn) and Peter kept us in the hunt. We need a good team round tomorrow."

Kuest carded 34-34 to shoot -3 in round one. The sophomore started with a birdie on 10 and then birdied holes 17, 1, 4 and 7 to post five birdies on the day. Kuest is tied for sixth place heading into the second round of the tournament.

The Cougars fired a team score of 289 in round one to tie for 12th place with SMU at +5. Stanford sits atop the leaderboard at -7 with Northwestern close behind in second place at -6. West Coast Conference foes Saint Mary's and San Francisco are tied for seventh and 178th place, respectively, while in-state rival Utah is tied for 24th at +14.

Patrick Fishburn shot even par in round one on Monday. Fishburn carded 37 on the back nine, prior to shooting a 34 on the front nine. The senior is tied for 27th place.

Rhett Rasmussen is tied for 76th place at +3. The sophomore fired a 74 in the first round and finished with a lone birdie on hole 10.

CJ Lee and Spencer Dunaway sit at +5. The duo fired a pair of 76s to tie for 106th place.

The Cougars will compete in the second round of The Goodwin on Friday. Groupings in the morning wave will tee off on holes 1 and 10 at 7:30 a.m. PDT, and the afternoon group will begin at noon. Follow the tournament live via links to live stats provided on the BYU men’s golf schedule page.