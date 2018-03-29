I want these girls to fight, and to fight until the end, and today we did that. I don't want to see us ever give up, no matter what, and today we didn't, and we came away with a big win.

SOUTH JORDAN — Herriman turned it on late to take a big 5-3 come-from-behind win over Bingham in eight innings on Thursday.

Aggressive and effective base running, a clutch home run from Libby Parkinson and a strong finish underscored something Herriman coach Heidi McKissick has been preaching to her team all year long.

"I want these girls to fight, and to fight until the end, and today we did that," McKissick said. "I don't want to see us ever give up, no matter what, and today we didn't, and we came away with a big win."

Bingham led for most of the game, although the Mustangs kept it within striking distance, and entered the top of the seventh inning down 2-1. Leading off the seventh was Parkinson, who smacked a pitch high over the right field fence to tie things at 2-2, and then extra innings.

One extra inning was all the Mustangs needed, however, as three runs put up in the top of the eighth broke open a 5-2 lead while putting the visiting team well in command. Run-scoring hits were provided by April Visser and Alexis Smith, with Parkinson able to finish the Miners off pitching in the bottom half of the eighth, although allowing one run.

For Parkinson, it was a complete game effort pitching for the win, which pared nicely with her big home run.

"She's been great for us all year," McKissick said of Parkinson. "She's seeing the ball great, and she's getting it done."

As for the aggressive base-running, that portion was highlighted by Visser.

Leading off for the Mustangs, the senior has proved aggressive in her approach, which paid big dividends in the top of the fifth. With Bingham leading 1-0, Visser led the inning off with bases-on-balls. A seemingly routine bunt would have put most runners on second base, although Visser hustled clear to third base. She then crossed the plate on a wild pitch, to tie things at 1-1 and sort of jump-start her team in the process.

"We trust her to take that extra base because she's a very smart base runner," McKissick said. "She's a dream to have as a coach, and she just uses her instincts, and we trust her completely."

As for finishing off the Miners late, McKissick was pleased it came from players who had struggled from the plate early in Thursday's game.

"It was great and I loved that it came from kids who weren't perhaps contributing at the time," McKissick said. "They made adjustments, didn't get down, and then did their job."

Playing big for Bingham was Nicole Wall, who knocked in her team's first two runs while pitching four scoreless innings to start the game.

With the win, Herriman improves to 6-4 on the early season while Bingham drops to 5-2.

