Utah State women's tennis (11-8, 1-0 MW) opened Mountain West play with a 5-1 win over Colorado State (8-8, 0-2 MW) on Thursday in Fort Collins, Colorado.

"Today was a big win in tough, windy, cold conditions against a scrappy CSU team," head coach Sean McInerney said. "In general, we stayed focused, and in the end, we won five of the six matches to take the win. I am very proud of this effort."

Because of weather conditions, the match began with singles. Sophomore Rhoda Tanui opening the match with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over junior Emily Kolbow at the No. 4 spot. Sophomore Hannah Jones followed shortly after with a straight-set victory of her own at the No. 5 spot against sophomore Riley Reeves, winning 6-3, 6-3. Sophomore Sophia Haleas dropped just three games, 6-1, 6-2, in her match at the No. 6 spot against sophomore Solene Crawley.

Colorado State took the first set on the first three courts, and each USU player responded by winning the second. Senior Maggie O'Meara ultimately lost, 4-6, 6-1, 3-6, at the No. 3 spot to sophomore Alyssa Grijalva. Freshman Sasha Pisareva then clinched the win for the Aggies at the No. 1 spot with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over freshman Emily Luetschwager. Senior Sabrina Demerath rounded out the results with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win at the No. 2 spot against freshman Priscilla Palermo. Because of the singles results, the doubles matches were not played.

Utah State continues its Mountain West road trip in Laramie, Wyoming, as the Aggies take on Wyoming (8-5, 0-0 MW) on Saturday, March 31, at 8:30 a.m.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.