Click here for a list of Easter events.

MUSIC/DANCE

"The Power of She," Wasatch Ballet, March 30, 7 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $12 for adults, $8 for students (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

"Time Steps," March 30, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

BYU Women's Chorus, March 30, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, de Jong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $7-$11 (arts.byu.edu)

Mos.A.I.C. Hip Hop Showcase, March 30, 7:30 p.m., Sorensen Center, Ragan Theater, UVU, Orem, $12 for general, $8 for non-UVU students, children and seniors (801-863-8610 or uvu.edu/arts)

"Singin' in the Spring," March 30-31, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Allred Theater, WSU, Ogden, $6-$7 (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

Humming House, March 30, 9 p.m., Lighthouse Lounge, 130 E. 2500 South, Ogden, free (humminghouse.com)

Gifted Music School Spring Gala, March 31, 6 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Joey Alexander Trio, March 31, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $34.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Metalachi with Folk Hogan, March 31, 8 p.m., Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, $15-$18, for adults 21 and up (385-528-0952 or metromusichall.com)

Trevor Green, March 31, 8 p.m., Ice Haus, 7 E. 4800 South, Murray, free, for adults 21 and up (trevorgreenmusic.com)

Crosstalk, April 2, 7:30 p.m., Gardner Concert Hall, Dumke Recital Hall, U., free (801-851-6762 or music.utah.edu)

David Maslanka's Symphony No. 10, April 3, 7:30 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, U., $12.50 for general, free for U. students with ID, $6.50 for other students, seniors and U. staff (801-851-6762 or music.utah.edu)

Lawrence Brownlee, April 3, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Madsen Recital Hall, BYU, Provo, $15-$25 (arts.byu.edu)

Weber State Jazz Ensemble, April 3, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Allred Theater, WSU, Ogden, $6-$7 (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

"Riverdance," April 3-8, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $25-$80 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

BYU Symphonic Band, April 4, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, de Jong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $7 (arts.byu.edu)

BYU Noteworthy, April 5, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $12 for general, $10 for students and seniors (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

David Cowley, April 5, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Madsen Recital Hall, BYU, Provo, free (arts.byu.edu)

Living Legends, April 5, 7:30 p.m., Timpview High School, 3570 Timpview Drive, Provo, $9-$13 (arts.byu.edu)

"Monk in Space," April 5, 7:30 p.m., Sorensen Center, Ragan Theater, UVU, Orem, $10 for general, $5 for students and children ages 12-18 (uvu.universitytickets.com)

New Paradigm Trio, April 5, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

The Singing Bois: "A Queerstory of the Boy Band," April 5-6, 7:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $20 for general, $5 for U. students with ID, $10 for non-U. students and youths ages 18 and younger (tickets.utah.edu)

Jay Farrar Duo, April 5-7, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $19-$35 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Peter Frampton, April 5, 8 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $37.50-$100.00 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

GETTING OUT

Community co-working day and cookies for breakfast, March 30, 9:30 a.m., Impact Hub, 150 S. State, free (hubsaltlake.com)

"Hidden Figures" and NASA: Margot Lee Shetterly and Dr. Ellen Stofan, March 30, 11:30 a.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., free, ticket required (tickets.utah.edu)

Pinwheel Planting, March 31, 9 a.m., Taylorsville City Hall, 2600 W. Taylorsville Blvd., Taylorsville, free (taylorsvilleut.gov)

"Pow Wow: Indigenous Voices," March 31, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Shepherd Union Ballroom, WSU, Ogden, free (801-626-8500 or weber.edu/powwow)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Center, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

Rio Grande Winter Market, Saturdays through April 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St., free (slcfarmersmarket.org)

Dragon Lights, through May 6, 5:30-10 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $18 for adults, $15 for military with ID, $12 for children ages 5-12 and seniors (888-484-2698 or saltlakecity.tianyuculture.us)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Catch Me If You Can," March 30-April 14, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $12 for general, $10 on Thursday (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

"Our Town," March 30-April 28, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

"Twelfth Night," March 30-April 14, dates and times vary, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $25-$44 (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

"The Tempest," April 2, 7 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

“Tuck Everlasting," April 2-June 23, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

"Fun Home," April 4-May 13, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

Short Attention Span Theatre, April 5-7, 7 and 9 p.m., Gunter Technology Building, exBox Theatre UVU, Orem, $5 for general, $3 for non-UVU students (801-863-4636 or uvu.edu/arts)

"In Memory of Water," April 5-14, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Westminster College, Dumke Theatre, 1250 E. 1700 South, $10 for general, free for Westminster students, staff (801-484-7651 or westminstercollege.edu)

"Jump," by Plan-B Theatre Company, April 5-15, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

"The Unsinkable Molly Brown," March 30, 7:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8-$10 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

"The Drowsy Chaperone," March 30-31, 7:30 p.m., Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” March 30-31, times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, sold out, call for details (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

"The Tempest," March 30-31, 7:30 p.m., Cox Performing Arts Center, DSU, St. George, $10 (435-652-7800 or dsutix.com)

"Footloose," March 30-31, 7:30 p.m.; April 1, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$55 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

"The Secret Garden," through April 7, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“Single Wide," through April 7, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Pardoe Theatre, BYU, Provo, $9-$17 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

"Thoroughly Modern Millie," through April 7, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

"A View from the Bridge," through April 7, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $9-$23 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“The Little Mermaid,” through April 14, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for general, $12-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

"The Little Miamaid," through April 14, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Spamilton,” through June 2, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

COMEDY

"The Comedy Get Down Tour" with Eddie Griffin, George Lopez, Cedric "The Entertainer" and D.L. Hughley, March 30, 8 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $35-$85 (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

"1776," April 2, 7 p.m., Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood St., free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

24 Frames Movie Night: "VideoDrome," April 4, 7 p.m., Fort Douglas, Post Theatre, U., free (tickets.utah.edu)

"Baaghi 2," March 30-April 5, times vary, The District Megaplex, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan, and Valley Fair Megaplex, 3620 S. 2400 West, West Valley City, $6.75-$9.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

"Blithe Spirit," April 3, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (scera.org)

"The Breadwinner," April 2, 4:30 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

"Coco," March 30, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

"Collateral Beauty," March 31, noon, Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

"Darkest Hour," March 30, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

"Descendants 2," March 30, 3 p.m., Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, free (slcpl.org)

"Despicable Me 3," April 5, 4 p.m., Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

"Have a Nice Day," March 30-April 1, times vary, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75-$9.25(801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

"Human Flow," April 5, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

"Llama Nation," April 5, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. Broadway, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

"The Lego Ninjago Movie," March 31, 1 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200 or slcpl.org)

Mozart's "Cosi Fan Tutte," March 31, 10:55 a.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $16-$25 (cinemark.com)

"Pather Panchali," April 2, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

"Pitch Perfect 3," April 2, 10 p.m., Brewvies, 677 S. 200 West, free (801-322-3891 or brewvies.com)

"Singin' in the Rain," April 2, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (viridiancenter.org)

"Trek: The Movie" Sneak Preview, March 31, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $6.75-$9.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

"Tron," March 30, 7 p.m., Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., free (provolibrary.com)

"Under the Gun," April 3, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"The Wizard of Oz," March 30, 6:30 p.m., Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, free (801-594-8623 or slcpl.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, 1780 N. Woodland Park, Layton, Mark Eaton, author of “The Four Commitments of a Winning Team,” April 4, 7 p.m. (801-773-9973 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, Jack Carr, author of “The Terminal List,” March 30, 7 p.m. (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

Carolyn Tanner Irish Humanities Building, 215 S. Central Campus Drive, Lance Larsen, author of “What the Body Knows,” April 3, 7:30 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Barnes and Noble, 10180 S. State, Sandy, Mark Eaton, author of “The Four Commitments of a Winning Team,” April 5, 7 p.m. (801-233-0203 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Dr. Trevor Cates, author of “Clean Skin From Within,” March 30, 6:30 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Keira Drake, author of “The Continent,” March 30, 7 p.m.; Sarah Viren, author of “Mine: Essays,” March 31, 7 p.m.; Jonathan P. Thompson, author of “River of Lost Souls,” April 3, 7 p.m.; Mike White, author of “Addendum to a Miracle,” April 4, 7 p.m.; and Kate Jarvik Birch, author of “Unraveled,” April 5, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Paisley Rekdal, author of “The Broken Country” and Stephen Corey, author of “Startled at the Big Sound,” April 4, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, will host Richard Markosian, owner and publisher of Utah Stories magazine. Markosian will speak on the topic “Why the World Needs More Writers: How Excellent Writers Can Still Make a Great Living,” on Wednesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The event is free for the public to attend. Call 801-664-0433 for more information.

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Blue Nude Migration,” painting and poetry by Katheryn and Laura Stott, opening reception April 2, 7 p.m.; on display through May 12 (801-594-8611)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Harold Tanner and Ric Tanner; on display April 1-30 (801-628-9592)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, "The Moment After," by Trevor Southey; on display March 30-31 (801-328-2231)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “River Inside,” by Gavan Nelson, opening reception April 4, 6:30 p.m.; on display through May 9 (801-594-8632)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, 2018 SLCC Student Art Showcase, opening reception April 5, 6 p.m.; on display April 6-19 (801-957-4073)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, "Visions Seldom All They Seem" by Ellen Marie Lewis, opening reception March 31, 4 p.m.; on display March 30-April 20; “My Marmalade," art by students from Washington Elementary; on display March 31-May 4 (801-594-8680)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “Blooming at Last,” by Marcia Walke; on display March 30-April 22 (801-585-0556)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, Washington County Secondary School Show; on display April 3-May 20 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, West High School 2018 International Baccalaureate Visual Art Show, artist reception April 5, 7 p.m.; on display through April 14; “Photography from the West,” by West High School students; on display April 5-29; and “Art in Ink,” by Patricia Nosanchuk; on display April 2-May 17 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Upcycle,” by various artists; on display April 3-29 (801-651-3937)

Wagner Jewish Community Center, 2 N. Medical Drive, art by Helga Kolb and Stuart Stansbury; on display April 1-30 (801-581-0098)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

A Gallery, 1321 S. 2100 East, art by Jake Gilson, through April 7 (801-583-4800)

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, “Florescentia,” by Emily Fox King, through May 4 (801-245-7270)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, “Certain Women: LDS Women’s Art Show,” through May 5 (801-328-2231)

Art Access Gallery, 230 S. 500 West, No. 125, art by McGarren Flack and Banyan Fierer, through April 13 (801-328-0703)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Brent Hale, through April 14 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, art by Cory Dumont, through April 26 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, “Joseph Paul Vorst: A Retrospective,” through April 15 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “The Thunder: Perfect Mind,” by Todd Powelson, through April 21 (801-594-8651)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “At Home,” by Dennis Smith and Justin Wheatley, through April 20 (801-533-8245)

Evolutionary Healthcare, 461 E. 200 South, “American West and Beyond,” by Howie Garber, through April 20 (801-519-2461)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Sugar Coated,” by various artists, through April 13 (801-596-5000)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “Sustainable Future,” by Joshua Pugeau, through April 18 (801-957-4073)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Havoc Hendricks, through April (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Panpsychicae in Chaosi,” by James Joel Holmes, through April 13 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Umbrella Series,” by Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne and Ryan Cannon and Jamie Wayman, through April 14 (801-910-2088)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by Beatrice Mandelman and Louis Ribak, through June 10 (801-355-3383)

Nox Contemporary, 440 S. 400 West, “Angels Don’t Cry, Demons Don’t Cry,” by Jacob Haupt and Noah Jackson, through April 13 (801-289-6269)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Tom Howard, Simone Simonian and Nel Ivancich, through April 13 (801-364-8284)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “In/Out,” by Clayton Middle School students, through May 18; “What I Did on My Summer Vacation,” by Trent Alvey and Claudia Sisemore, through April 13; and West High School 2018 International Baccalaureate Visual Art Show, through April 14 (801-524-8200)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Bob Hope: An American Treasure,” a World Golf Hall of Fame exhibit, through April 28 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Exorcising America,” by Merritt Johnson, and “Homebodies, Away Teams,” by Earl Gravy, through May 12; “Dream: Egyptian Theatre YouTheatre,” through May 19; “Desire Lines,” by various artists, through May 26; “The Forge, The Gibbous, The Heron, The Oilcan: Contemporary Constellations for Navigation,” by Wren Ross; and “Landscape Painting,” by Julius Von Bismarck, through May 26 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Salt 13,” by Katie Paterson, through May 20; “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; and “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July (801-581-7332)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “Vietnam Veterans: Art Beyond Combat,” by Carl Purcell, Daniel Maynard and John Steele, through April 4 (801-948-7858)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

ARTe Gallery and Framing, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, “Artists with a Camera,” by members of the St. George Fine Art Photographers Guild, through April 11 (256photography.com)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, Vintage Quilt Exhibition, through April 13 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “We Revolve Ceaseless,” by Aundrea Frahm, through April 14; “Other Worlds,” by M.C. Escher, through May 19; “Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light,” by Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass, Queens, New York, through May 5; and “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11 (801-422-8287)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, art by Shawna Moore and R. Nelson Parrish, through April 14 (435-649-3001)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Dark Attractor,” by Peter Everett, and “Matrilinear,” by Elizabeth Claffey, through May 11 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Alas, Alack,” by Nicole Pietrantoni, through April 15 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June (435-752-0211)

Sears Art Museum Gallery, 155 S. University Ave., Dixie State University, St. George, 31st Annual Invitational Art Show and Sale, through April 1 (435-652-7909)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Do or Die: Affect, Ritual, Resistance,” by Fahamu Pecou, through April 7 (801-626-6420)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, SUU, Cedar City, Senior BFA Capstone Exhibition, “Art Insights,” by David Emitt Adams and “Our National Parks,” by SUU Freshman Jumpstart students, through May 5 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the Deep End,” by local artists, through May 19; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

ART CLASSES

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, “ARTLandish: Spencer Finch” artist talk, March 30, 7 p.m., free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” March 30, 7:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Seuss-A-Palooza,” March 31, 11 a.m., King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, free (kingsenglish.com)

County Library O.W.L. Camp Registration, through March 31, Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, apply online by March 31, O.W.L. Camp will be in June, free for youths ages 11-18, space is limited (slcolibrary.org/wizarding)

“Robin Hood,” through April 7, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Riverton Library, 12877 S. 1830 West, Riverton, storytime with ducks, March 30, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., “Celebrate Spring,” March 30, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and March 31, 2 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, Disney Villains’ Convention and free screening of “Descendants 2,” March 30, 3 p.m. (801-594-8611)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, “Tooth Tellers,” March 30, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, “Virtual Reality Blastoff” for teens, March 30, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, mini golf for teens, March 30, 7 p.m., registration and permission slip required (801-943-4636)

Hunter Library, 4740 W. 4100 South, West Valley City, storytime with ducks, March 31, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Murray Public Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Elephant and Piggie party, March 31, 11 a.m. (801-264-2580)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Peeps diorama contest for teens, March 31, 1 p.m., call to register (801-594-8623)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, a free screening of "The Lego Ninjago Movie," March 31, 1 p.m. 801-524-8290)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, read to a dog, March 31, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

McDonald's will offer a free medium fry with any purchase of $1 or more on March 30 at participating restaurants in Utah. The free fry Friday is being held in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area and acknowledgement of the local fundraising effort Fries for Families, according to a news release. For the past eight years, 125 area McDonald's restaurants have opted to donate a portion of the sale from fries sold in their restaurants. The first Ronald McDonald House in Utah opened in 1988 to care for parents and families supporting seriously ill or injured children. In 2017 the campaign generated $134,593, according to the release. Local owner/operators will present a check for this amount at the downtown Ronald McDonald House today at 10 a.m. Visit rmhcslc.org for more information about the organization.

The Bread Bakers Guild of America, located in California, recently announced that Richard Sperry, a professor at the University of Utah school of medicine, has been invited to be a team member representing the United States at the Fete du Pain bread festival in Paris this May. The team is sponsored by the Bread Bakers of America. The festival celebrates bread and St. Honore, the French patron saint of bakers. The event will take place in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral. This is the first time the United States has been invited to send a team of bakers. The team consists of 24 qualified bakers selected to represent the U.S. Visit bbga.org for more information about the organization.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a new $30 dinner menu of three courses nightly for dinner Monday through Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison’s dinners will include a choice of soup or salad and end with a dessert choice of espresso, gelato and cookie or sorbet. The menu this week includes vegan nachos. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will be open for Easter brunch on April 1, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison will offer la carte from a brunch menu including traditional breakfast dishes, small plates, fresh salads, sandwiches and desserts. Some items include biscuits and gravy, a wild mushroom scramble or the Niche breakfast. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Cafe Trio Cottonwood, 6405 S. 3000 East, Cottonwood Heights, will serve an Easter brunch buffet on April 1, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner will be served 3-9 p.m. The downtown location at 680 S. 900 East will offer the regular brunch menu along with Easter specials. The meal price for adults will be $32.95 and the price for children ages 7-12 will be $15.99. Children ages 6 and younger can eat for free. Cafe Trio Park City at 6585 N. Landmark Drive at Kimball Junction will also serve an Easter brunch buffet. Brunch on April 1 will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and dinner will be offered 3-9 p.m. The meal price for adults will be $34.95 and the price for children ages 7-12 will be $16.99. Children ages 6 and younger can eat for free. Reservations are encouraged. Visit triodining.com for more information.

Kyoto Japanese Restaurant, 1080 E. 1300 South, will be open for dinner on Easter Sunday, 5-9 p.m. The regular dinner menu will be available, including tempura, teriyaki, sukiyaki, katsu, udon, donbury, sushi and appetizers and Japanese specialties. Call 801-487-3525 or visit kyotoslc.com for more information.

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, will open at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday. The full rodizio-style dinner menu will be offered all day at regular dinner pricing. Special brunch items will also be available, including scrambled eggs, bacon, muffins, croissants and Danish pastries through 3 p.m. Visit texasdebrazil.com for more information.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, will serve an Easter brunch buffet April 1, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The buffet will include a prime rib carving station, a choice of hot and cold entrees and salads, with pastries, cakes and a chocolate fountain with assorted treats for dessert. The cost for the brunch is $35 for adults, $18 for children ages 3-13 and free for children under age 3. Reservations are highly suggested. Call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com for more information.

To submit an event listing, email features@deseretnews.com.

Email: crandall@deseretnews.com