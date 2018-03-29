Dixie State junior Katie Ford was named Pacific West Conference Women's Golf Player of the Week for the third time this season on Thursday after she collected her second collegiate tournament victory earlier this week at the Colorado State-Pueblo Pack Spring Invite.

Ford fired consecutive rounds of 1-under 71 to win the event by one shot (142, -2) and help lead DSU to a fourth-place team finish. She led the field in par-4 scoring (-4, 3.80), was third in total birdies (seven) and finished tied for fourth in par-3 scoring (+1, 3.13) and total pars (24).

Ford’s medalist win was her fourth top-10 finish of the season and her eighth collegiate top-10 finish overall. She also tied for medalist honors at the Point Loma Reach 2018 Invitational last month and posted a runner-up showing at the DSU Fall Invitational this past October, an event the Trailblazers won.

Dixie State will close the 2017-18 regular season at the Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate on April 9-10, at the Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Arizona.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University.