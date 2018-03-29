Dixie State University head women’s swimming coach Benjamin Rae has announced that he has resigned from his position to pursue other opportunities. A national search for Rae’s replacement will begin immediately.

Rae served as DSU's coach since the program’s inception in June 2015, and the Trailblazers made their collegiate debut during the 2016-17 athletic season. He is also the aquatics manager at the Washington City Community Center and was recently named Washington City’s assistant director of leisure services.

“While we are disappointed in Ben’s decision, we are also very proud of and thankful for all of his leadership and hard work to get this program started for us these past few years,” DSU Athletic Director Dr. Jason Boothe said. “The program is in a fantastic spot thanks to Ben. He’s done a remarkable job, and we wish him well. We will begin a search for our next head coach immediately with the goal of naming someone as soon as possible.”

Dixie State just completed its second season of competition with a ninth-place finish at the 2018 Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference Championships and a combined 27 school records. In addition, DSU sophomore Hannah Hansen became the first Trailblazer to qualify for the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, where she placed 21st nationally in the 200-yard breaststroke and 30th overall in the 100 breaststroke earlier this month.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.