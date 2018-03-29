No. 5 Dixie State softball suffered its first home loss of the season on Wednesday, splitting a Pacific West Conference doubleheader against Azusa Pacific at Karl Brooks Field.

The Trailblazers (23-3, 9-3 PacWest) cruised to an 8-0 win in five innings in the first game as Cambrie Hazel tossed her third no-hitter of the year. DSU seemed poised to duplicate the feat in game two but squandered a 12-run lead and eventually fell, 21-19. The 40 runs scored marked a DSU program record for combined runs in a single game.

Game one

Dixie State opened the scoring in the second inning when Riley Tyteca smashed a two-run home run to center field, and Dani Bartholf singled up the middle to score Kori Gahn from second to give the home team a 3-0 lead.

The Trailblazers added to the lead in the fourth inning, doubling their lead to 6-0 when Bailey Gaffin pulled a three-run home run over the right-field fence.

Dixie State ended the game in the fifth inning with a pair of RBI singles. Kenzie Sawyer recorded the first with a single up the middle to score Brenna Hinck from second. Jessica Gonzalez sealed the deal with a walk-off single down the left-field line in the ensuing at-bat to push the score to the final tally of 8-0.

Hazel (9-2) tossed her third no-hitter of the season with four strikeouts to get the win in the pitcher’s circle. Sawyer logged a team-high three hits, while Gaffin (three) and Tyteca (two) were the only Trailblazers with multiple RBIs.

Game two

Dixie State opened a 12-0 lead through two innings. Taylor Godfrey drove in two runs with a two-RBI double to highlight a three-run first inning before DSU erupted for nine runs on eight hits in the second inning. The Trailblazers recorded four-consecutive singles to open the second frame, and the rally was on. Seven different players logged an RBI in the inning, while Kirsten Quigley picked up the lone multi-RBI hit with a single through the left side.

Azusa Pacific answered with three runs on three hits in the top of the third, including a solo home run, to cut the lead to 12-3. The Trailblazers countered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the third to push the lead back to double digits at 14-3. Both teams scored three runs in the fourth inning, and DSU maintained its 11-run advantage at 17-6.

The Cougars seized control of the game during the next three innings, outscoring the Trailblazers, 15-2, in the final three frames. APU scored nine runs in the fifth, and three runs each in the sixth and seventh. Meanwhile, DSU could only score one run in the sixth and seventh. After all was said and done, the visitors claimed the 21-19 come-from-behind victory.

Bartholf logged a team-best three hits in the nightcap to go with two RBIs, while Godfrey recorded four RBIs with a two-RBI double and a pair of sacrifice flies. Three different DSU pitchers saw time in the circle, while Madi Dove (2-1) suffered her first loss of the season.

Dixie State plays host to Azusa Pacific in another doubleheader on Thursday at Karl Brooks Field. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

