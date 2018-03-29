The Dixie State women’s tennis team closed its four-game Bay Area trip in winning fashion on Wednesday, powering past Dominican for a 7-2 victory in San Rafael, California.

The Trailblazers (7-7) set the tone for the victory during doubles play, taking two of three doubles matches. Kyra Harames and Sabrina Longson earned the first DSU doubles victory with an 8-4 triumph at No. 2 doubles. Frances Hina Goldsmith and Maria Kana Goldsmith gave DSU the early advantage in the match, taking an 8-7 (7-3) tiebreaker win at No. 3 doubles.

Dixie State kept things rolling in singles play as Yolena Carlon grabbed the first DSU singles win with a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles. Hina Goldsmith cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 5 singles, clinching a perfect record on the trip in both singles and doubles play. McKelle Burnett rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 6 singles, while Lacey Hancock battled to a 6-2, 7-5 triumph at No. 1 singles. Sabrina Longson recorded the final DSU point of the day with a 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 win at No. 4 singles.

The Trailblazers wrap up the regular season next week with a three-game trip to Colorado.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.