NEW YORK — Check out what Penn State’s hometown newspaper is reporting about Thursday night’s NIT championship game against Utah at Madison Square Garden.

The Centre Valley Times in State College, Pennsylvania, notes the Nittany Lions are quite determined to hang a banner with a win over the Utes.

“It will be remembered forever,” said guard Shep Garner. “A championship team can’t be forgotten. We want to do it."

Utah, meanwhile, is seeking its first NIT title since 1947. This is the third time the Utes have reached the finals. They finished second in 1974.

