PLEASANT GROVE — With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday, senior Jaxon Brown laced a walk-off singled to lift Pleasant Grove to a 3-2 win over Riverton in a great game that featured consistent pitching and steady defense.

In the decisive inning, PG's Noah Taylor led off with a single and senior Connor Johnsen followed with a single to put runners on first and second. After a PG strikeout, junior Brock Watkins walked to load the bases.

With a 2-1 count, Brown singled over the reach of the Riverton first baseman to score Taylor for the game-winner.

"Jaxon has been carrying the team for the whole season so far. He has the ability to win," Pleasant Grove baseball coach Darrin Henry said.

The game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the third inning before PG broke out for two runs on a single and a pair of doubles off Riverton pitcher Ryen Edwards, who struck out three in the frame.

While Edwards retired the PG side in order in the fourth and fifth innings, the Riverton offense scored a run in each inning to tie the score at 2-2.

In the sixth inning, Riverton called sophomore pitcher Brant Butterfield to the mound in relief of Edwards. Pleasant Grove loaded the bases and had two shots to take the lead, but good decision-making on fielder's choices by the Riverton defense kept that from happening.

With one out in the seventh inning, Riverton junior Buddy Young hit a fly ball to right-center that looked like it would fall, but the speedy Noah Taylor got there to save a run for the Vikings. Riverton later flew out to end the inning.

"I had a good jump on the ball, and the right fielder and I both thought either one of us could reach the ball, I got there first," Taylor said of his two-out catch.

The two-game, home-and-home series between the two teams concludes Thursday when Riverton (2-4) hosts Pleasant Grove (6-2) at 3:30 p.m.

Kent Allen lives in Pleasant Grove and reports on Pleasant Grove High School varsity sports for Deseret Connect.