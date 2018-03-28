This is our update at the NBA playoff picture and how it relates to the Utah Jazz.

What happened Wednesday

Not only did the Utah Jazz lose a heartbreaker to Boston, falling to the Celtics 97-94 after a last-second 3-pointer by Jaylen Brown, but two of the teams right in front of them in the Western Conference took care of their business.

The Clippers beat the Suns 111-99 and the Timberwolves downed the Hawks 126-114.

"It was a tough loss for us," Jazz center Rudy Gobert admitted. "But we just come as one and we've got to be ready for the next one."

How this affects the Jazz

The loss dropped Utah's record to 42-33, which keeps the team in the No. 8 position, but it's hard for Jazz fans to not be bummed out thinking that the team coulda/shoulda/woulda been tied for fifth place if it hadn't fallen apart in the final minutes.

However, things are still quite fluid in the wild West with seven games remaining. The Timberwolves (43-33) are only a half-game ahead of the Jazz, while the Spurs and Pelicans (both 44-32) are just a game better. Even the fourth seed is still up for grabs, as OKC (44-31) is two games in front of the Jazz. Portland (46-29) was upset in Memphis, but the Jazz are four games behind and that's an awful lot of ground to make up in seven games.

The defeat helped keep the Clippers' playoff hopes alive. Los Angeles is only one game behind the Jazz, and the two teams still have one game to play against each other next Thursday.

Although things seem doom and gloom after the Jazz's upsetting loss, FiveThirtyEight says the Jazz still have an 89 percent chance of making the playoffs. Nate Silver's website projects Utah to finish at 47-35, tied for fifth with the Spurs and Pelicans.

Remaining Jazz games

March 30 vs. Memphis, 7 p.m.

April 1 at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

April 3 vs. L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

April 5 vs. L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

April 8 at L.A. Lakers, 4 p.m.

April 10 vs. Golden State, 7 p.m.

April 11 at Portland, 8:30 p.m.