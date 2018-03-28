SALT LAKE CITY — The playoff-bound Boston Celtics handed the Utah Jazz a tough 97-94 loss at Vivint Arena on Thursday night when Jaylen Brown hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds to play.

Turning point: With the game tied at 94-all in the final minute, a poor possession by Utah — which included Jae Crowder’s 3-point attempt being blocked and Joe Ingles missing a floater — gave Boston the chance to win in regulation. On the ensuing possession, the Celtics found an open Brown for the 3-pointer.

Donovan Mitchell's heave didn't connect after a timeout, as Boston ended the game on a 9-0 run.

The hero: Brown had a team-high 21 points and hit three 3-pointers for the Celtics. He also had a key steal with just over a minute remaining that led to a dunk in transition, and Brown added five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

3 keys

Both teams had dominant quarters. The Celtics outscored the Jazz 30-15 in the second and hit four 3-pointers while shooting 62.1 percent from the field. Utah then outscored Boston 32-19 in the third and hit five 3-pointers while shooting 45 percent from the field.

Boston made 12 of 21 3-point shots on the night, while Utah was 9 of 33 from long range.

The Celtics had a 15-12 edge in second-chance points.

Jazz almanac:

42-33, Lost 1

Playoff picture: The loss knocks the Jazz back to eighth place in the Western Conference, a half-game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Up next:

Friday vs. Memphis (21-54), 7 p.m. MDT (AT&T SportsNet)

Sunday at Minnesota (43-33), 5 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Tuesday vs. Los Angeles Lakers (32-41), 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)