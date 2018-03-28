BYU women’s golf beat Pepperdine in a tiebreaker in the final round of the round-robin match-play bracket at the SDSU March Mayhem tournament on Wednesday.

“There are a lot of positives to take away from this event,” BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. “It was a really great effort today. The girls showed a lot of resiliency and toughness throughout their matches."

The Cougars competed against West Coast Conference foe Pepperdine on Wednesday, winning a tiebreaker with a 6-3 margin of victory. Kendra Dalton won her match against Tatiana Wijaya, 5&4, and Rose Huang won the last two holes against Momoka Kobori to win her match 1 up.

Pepperdine’s Hira Naveed topped freshman Naomi Soifua and Annie Yang lost to Patricia Wong, 2&1. Anna Kennedy won four of her last five holes on Wednesday to halve her match today, finishing all-square against Hannah Haythorne.

Dalton finished the week winning all her matches. In addition to her win on Wednesday, she defeated Emily Wang of Stanford on Monday, 1 up, and won against Baylor’s Laila Hrindova, 4&3, on Tuesday. Huang also won all three of her head-to-head matchups, beating Stanford’s Shannon Aubert, 2 up, and Fiona Liddell of Baylor, 1 up.

As a team, BYU lost to Stanford on Monday, 3-2, but bounced back with a 3-2 team victory against Baylor on Tuesday. USC claimed the overall match-play tournament victory, beating Texas, 5-0, in Wednesday’s final round.

The Cougars will travel to Texas to compete in the North Texas Invitational on April 2-3.