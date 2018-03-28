Our defense really worked well for us at the start and led to some great scoring opportunities, which we capitalized on. I was really impressed with that.

OREM — Mountain View's undefeated boys soccer team hosted co-Region 10 leader Orem on Wednesday, with the match living up to every inch of its billing. The result was a fitting 2-2 tie where both teams left the field with bittersweet tastes in their mouths and were completely exhausted following the 100 minutes of intense play.

The match featured several swings of momentum and some very physical play, along with some gut-wrenching scoring chances just missed by both sides down the stretch, and into the two 10-minute overtime periods.

"You feel unlucky, but at the same time you feel lucky," expressed Mountain View coach Cade Jolley at the end. "You feel like something should have gone in, but at the same time you know they had chances to put you away. So it really is bittersweet."

What was mostly bitter for the Bruins was the start of the match.

An early goal from Orem's Kadon Black gave the Tigers an early 1-0 lead 16 minutes into the match. Two minutes later Jair Gonzalez headed in a goal to build what appeared to be a commanding 2-0 lead, with Orem controlling the play and with most of the momentum.

"Our defense really worked well for us at the start and led to some great scoring opportunities, which we capitalized on. I was really impressed with that," said Orem coach Scott Wells. "The energy and effort on defense — it just leads to great offense."

The Bruins came back strong, however, after enduring a very rough first 20 minutes of play. Possessions seemed to swing firmly in their direction, with Cristobal Zamorano kicking through a goal around the 30th minute of play to go into the half down just 2-1.

"We started to settle down and play our game," Black said of his team withstanding the Tigers' initial onslaught. "We were able to control the tempo of the game and get another goal back."

Mountain View's momentum continued into the second half, with Jayden Adams breaking through the defense in impressive fashion to put the ball in the back of the net around the 51st minute to tie things at 2-2.

The final minutes of regulation saw the intensity level increase significantly, as fans on both sides became more and more vocal from the sidelines. Neither team would relent, however, considering what was on the line, given both team's perfect region records coming in.

"I think the boys gave it their all," Black said. "We've been preparing for this game for a couple of weeks. We knew this would be our hardest competition so far, and we would be tested."

"They worked their tails off — our players and their players — and it was one heck of a game," Wells added. "It sure was frustrating to see so many opportunities not go through, but I'm certain it's the same thing with Mountain View. Overall I'm happy with how the kids came out, and then responded."

Both teams square off again on April 27 for the final match of the regular season, and it will likely be for the Region 10 championship, given both teams' early resumes. Next up for Mountain View (6-0-1) is a match at Lehi. Orem (6-2-2) will next host Salem Hills.