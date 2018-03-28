BYU track and field will split and compete in four different track meets this week with the majority of the Cougars competing in the Texas Relays and the Stanford Invitational.

“We will divide and conquer,” said head coach Ed Eyestone. “No one really has an excuse not to be competing this week. We’re looking forward to having some good weather conditions, good competition and some regional qualifying marks.”

BYU track and field will have athletes competing in the Texas Relays, Stanford Invitational, San Francisco State Distance Carnival and the UVU Collegiate Invite.

BYU’s sprinters and multi-event athletes will compete in the Texas Relays. Kevin Nielsen started off competition in the men’s decathlon for the Cougars on Wednesday, March 28, and competition will wrap up on Saturday, March 31.

The Stanford Invitational will feature BYU distance and middle distance runners that qualified for the meet. A large number of the Cougar runners will compete on Friday, March 30, and the meet will finish on Saturday, March 31. Distance runners that did not qualify for the Stanford Invitational will run in the San Francisco State Distance Carnival on the same days.

BYU’s field athletes will compete in the UVU Collegiate Invite in a one-day meet on Friday, March 30. The Cougars already have a few potential regional qualifiers in the field events with Jefferson Jarvis in the discus, as well as Ashton Riner and Payge Cuthbertson in the javelin.

“This weekend we should add more regional qualifiers,” Eyestone said. “I think we’re going to get another six or seven regional marks from the men’s team and the women’s team.”

Eyestone is especially excited for the outdoor season debut of the men’s distance runners at Stanford and believes that they should contribute to the number of BYU regional qualifiers this season.

Daniel Carney will make his outdoor season debut in the 3,000m steeplechase and will look to return to the NCAA Championships after finishing 17th in the event at the 2017 NCAA Championships. Teammate Clayson Shumway has already run a time in the 3,000m steeplechase that should qualify him for regionals and will instead compete in the 5,000m this weekend.

Connor Mantz and Clayton Young will both debut in the 10,000m for the Cougars. Young will also look to return to the NCAA Championships after finishing 17th in the 10,000m and 10th in the 5,000m at the 2017 NCAA Championships.

FloTrack.com will be streaming the Texas Relays, Stanford Invitational and the San Francisco State Distance Carnival. The Longhorn Network will also be streaming the Texas Relays. Follow BYU track and field on Twitter @BYUTFXC to keep up on all the action.

