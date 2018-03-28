Utah State softball (12-16, 2-4 MW) returns to Mountain West competition this weekend as the Aggies host Nevada (14-15, 3-3 MW) in a three-game series. The Aggies and Wolf Pack begin play on Thursday, March 29, at 3 p.m. The series will continue with games on Friday, March 30, at 3 p.m. and Saturday, March 31, at noon.

All regular-season home and Mountain West games will continue to be broadcast as a USU Athletics Production on the Mountain West Network. All video feeds will be available live and in archive form at USU's website. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available, while updates will also be provided through the team’s social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

Thursday’s game will feature a #ThrowbackThursday theme. The game will feature classic walk-up songs, childhood pictures of the Aggie players and a throwback giveaway. The first 200 fans in attendance will receive a Utah State jersey T-shirt designed to fit the Utah State look from the 1998 season.

Nevada travels to Logan with a 14-15 overall record, going 3-3 in Mountain West play. Senior outfielder Erika Hansen leads the Wolf Pack at the plate, where she is batting .422 (35-of-83) on the season, including a team-high 10 home runs. Four pitchers have seen time in the circle for Nevada, but freshman Julia Jensen has thrown the majority of innings with a 9-7 individual record and 105 strikeouts. As a team, Nevada is batting .310 (255-of-822), while posting a team ERA of 4.17. Josh Taylor is in his second season as the head coach of the Wolf Pack program, where he has a 44-40 record. Nevada leads the all-time series against the Aggies, 29-22. The teams played together in the WAC from 2006-12, until both joined the Mountain West prior to the 2013 season. Utah State took the series win last season, going 2-1 in games in Reno.

For the Aggies, senior catcher Brina Buttacavoli is batting a team-high .385 (30-of-78) while leading the team with six home runs and 25 RBIs. As a team, Utah State is hitting .295 (227-of-769). In the circle, freshman Delaney Hull leads the pitching staff with a 2.01 ERA and a 7-3 individual record, while the four pitchers have allowed 209 hits and 147 runs with a combined 3.87 ERA.

Megan McCuistion is an Assistant Media Relations Coordinator at Utah State.