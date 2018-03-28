Utah State had 12 former football players work out in front of 28 NFL Scouts on Wednesday morning during its annual Pro Day.

In all, scouts from the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Redskins were in attendance.

Participating in this year’s Pro Day event were former Aggies Austin Albrecht, Wesley Bailey, Jaren Colston-Green, Jalen Davis, Damion Hobbs, Alex Huerta, LaJuan Hunt, Dallin Leavitt, Tonny Lindsey, Jr., Kent Myers, Emmett Odegard and Braelon Roberts.

Pro Day began in the ICON Sports Performance Center, where players had their height, weight and wingspan measured, followed by performance tests in the vertical jump and bench press.

The remaining drills were performed in Utah State’s Stan Laub Indoor Practice Facility, where players were timed in the 40-yard dash, shuttle run and three-cone pro agility run, along with the broad jump and other on-field tests.

Highlighting Wednesday’s action was Davis, who ran a 4.40 40-yard dash, while Roberts clocked in with a time of 4.50. Leavitt ran a 4.52, while Lindsey ran a 4.55 and Myers clocked in with a time of 4.56.

Bailey had the best vertical jump during the day with a leap of 38 feet while Davis jumped 36 feet, Leavitt jumped 34 feet and 5 inches and Lindsey measured out at 34 feet. In the broad jump, Bailey had the best mark with a jump of 10 feet, seven inches, while Leavitt recorded a jump of 10 feet, two inches and Davis jumped 10 feet.

Leavitt recorded the top mark in the 225-pound bench press with 18 reps, while Huerta and Lindsey both had 16 reps.

All times and marks listed are unofficial.

“Today went well and everybody came out here and tried to put their best foot forward and show the scouts what we all can do,” said Davis. “I thought I did pretty well. At the end of the day, I just wanted to do the best I could do, whatever the numbers were.”

Players will now wait for the NFL Draft, which will take place Thursday through Saturday, April 26-28, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Round one is on Thursday, April 26. Rounds two and three will be on Friday, April 27, and rounds four through seven will be on Saturday, April 28.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.