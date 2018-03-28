Utah State women's tennis (10-8, 0-0 MW) begins its Mountain West schedule on Thursday, March 29, as USU takes on Colorado State (9-7, 0-1 MW) in Fort Collins at 3 p.m.

"Playing away in conference matches is always a challenge," head coach Sean McInerney said. "We have played a great non-conference schedule and competed at many difficult venues, so I am confident we are ready for this challenge. CSU is having a really good year, and we are looking forward to a tough test to start Mountain West play."

USU heads into the match coming off a 7-0 sweep over Montana on Sunday. In singles play, freshman Sasha Pisareva leads the Aggies with an 11-6 record at the No. 1 spot, followed by sophomore Hannah Jones who is 9-6 at the Nos. 2 through 5 spots. In doubles, senior Maggie O'Meara and junior Jenna Kane lead USU with a 4-3 mark at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

Colorado State leads USU, 8-7, in series history. However, the Aggies have won the last four meetings, including a 7-0 sweep last season. In singles, CSU sophomore Alyssa Grijalva is 10-3 at the No. 3 spot and freshman Emily Luetschwager is 10-4 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots. In doubles, Grijalva and freshman Priscilla Palermo lead the Rams with an 8-4 mark at the No. 1 spot.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.