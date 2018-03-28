Nate Edwards, Nate Edwards
In this week’s episode, Matt and I break down arguments about the sustainability of football independence, and yes, we say again just how stupid it would be to re-join the Mountain West Conference in football. Also on the show: the Grimes effect, more Zach Wilson, and keeping Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference.

Check out this week's show on Deseret News Podcasts, subscribe to the show on iTunes or listen below.

Check out the Rise & Shout Podcast at iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rise-shout/id404706109?mt=2 or on Podbean: http://ajmangum.podbean.com/