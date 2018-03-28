Home runs by Brennon Anderson and Brian Hsu headlined BYU baseball’s 14-2 victory Tuesday evening at Utah Valley University in the UCCU Crosstown Clash.

“I thought we played well tonight,” BYU coach Mike Littlewood said. “Our defense was great. Our pitchers did a nice job.

“Overall, one through nine I was real proud of our guys. B (Anderson) got us off to a good start with his grand slam.”

Anderson said he belted “a perfect pitch fastball” on a 3-1 count for a two-fence grand slam in the second inning for a 4-0 lead.

Anderson’s teammates scored two more runs before he got up for more offense. Brock Hale legged it into third base ahead of the throw from left field off Keaton Kringlen’s one-out single, then scored on a passed ball in the third inning. Hsu knocked a solo homer in the fourth inning over the same left field fence for a 6-1 lead.

Anderson turned his second double play of the night when he tagged Pacen Hayes running to second, then flipped to Hsu at first in the fifth.

UVU’s Trevor Howell hit a solo homer over a leaping left fielder Mitch McIntyre for a 6-2 margin in the fifth frame. Then, Anderson roped a two-RBI double with bases loaded in the sixth to plate David Clawson and Jarrett Perns, who extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single as BYU soared to a 10-2 lead.

Reliever Kendall Motes earned his first victory of the season as BYU improved its record to 13-10 heading into this weekend’s series at Pepperdine. UVU fell to 9-13 as the two-game series concluded against the Cougars before a crowd of 2,108 fans.

Ralph R. Zobell has worked for BYU Athletic Media Relations in various capacities for over 30 years. You can view his bio at byucougars.com/staff/athletics/ralph-zobell or contact him at ralph_zobell@byu.edu.