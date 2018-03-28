Could BYU linebacker Fred Warner be a good fit for the Dallas Cowboys?

DallasCowboys.com thinks so.

"The Cowboys still need depth at this position, especially younger talent that can develop into a starter," according to the website. "Warner fits that mold and would be someone who could potentially compete for a starting job right away. With his size, he could play SAM but also has the speed and agility to help on special teams and in the nickel situation. The Cowboys have Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith as the projected starters, and returned Damien Wilson alongside newly signed Joe Thomas. But a player like Warner could be a good fit for this team because of his athleticism and size."

Warner impressed during the NFL Combine last month and he'll participate at BYU's Pro Day Friday.

Ainge one of NBA's most influential

ESPN.com ranked the 100 most influential players in NBA history. Former BYU star Danny Ainge checked in at No. 82.

"Ainge's influence is found not in a single accomplishment, but in a long and multifaceted career. He began as college player of the year at BYU and a cross-sport athlete who played 211 games for MLB's Toronto Blue Jays. Drafted into the NBA by Red Auerbach in 1981, he took his brash, combative style to Boston and became a starting combo guard for two title teams. One of the most prolific 3-point shooters of his day, he also helped two more teams reach the Finals — Portland and Phoenix — before a short stint as coach of the Suns. His next NBA chapter would become his longest — 15 years and counting as lead basketball executive of the Celtics. He has proven to be one of the league's bolder and more innovative decision-makers, highlighted by two major trades to form Boston's Big Three — bringing the Celtics their 17th NBA championship in 2008 — and a legendary trade with Brooklyn that now has Boston back in contention and continues to play out."

And finally ...

The BYU basketball program has been invited to play in the 2019 Maui Invitational, along with Dayton, Georgia, Michigan State, Kansas, UCLA, Virginia and host Chaminade.