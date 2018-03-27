The BYU basketball team will play in the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational, event organizers announced Tuesday.

The Cougars will be joined by five teams from Power 5 conferences — Georgia, Kansas, Michigan State, UCLA and Virginia Tech — as well as Dayton and host Chaminade at the 36th annual event.

Games will be played Nov. 25-27, 2019, at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui.

The Cougars have previously played in the Maui Invitational in 1992, 2004 and 2014, with an all-time record of 4-5 in the event.

BYU's best performance at the Maui Invitational came in 1992, when the Cougars beat Oklahoma and Memphis State before losing to Duke. BYU went 1-2 at the invitational in both 2004 and 2014, with wins against Chaminade both years, combined with losses to North Carolina and Stanford in 2004 and to San Diego State and Purdue in 2014.