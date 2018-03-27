NEW YORK — The Utah Utes won another close game in the NIT, defeating Western Kentucky 69-64 to move on to the NIT championship.

Turning point: Tyler Rawson hit a 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining to put Utah up two. On the following possession, Justin Bibbins drew a charge to give Utah the ball back. Bibbins was fouled on the next possession, and he sank two free throws to give the Utes a four-point lead.

The hero: Justin Bibbins scored 17 points and had key plays down the stretch to help Utah to the win.

3 keys:

• The Utes were 18-23 from the free-throw line, shooting 78.3 percent.

• Utah out-rebounded Western Kentucky 38-32.

• Utah shot 47.9 percent from the field, while the Hilltoppers shot 34.8 percent.

Utes almanac: 23-11, Won 4

Next up: vs. Mississippi State/Penn State, Thursday, March 29, 5 p.m. in New York City.