Julie Jacobson, AP
Utah guard Justin Bibbins (1) drives to the basket as Western Kentucky guards Lamonte Bearden (1) and Josh Anderson (4) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

NEW YORK — The Utah Utes won another close game in the NIT, defeating Western Kentucky 69-64 to move on to the NIT championship.

Turning point: Tyler Rawson hit a 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining to put Utah up two. On the following possession, Justin Bibbins drew a charge to give Utah the ball back. Bibbins was fouled on the next possession, and he sank two free throws to give the Utes a four-point lead.

The hero: Justin Bibbins scored 17 points and had key plays down the stretch to help Utah to the win.

3 keys:

• The Utes were 18-23 from the free-throw line, shooting 78.3 percent.

• Utah out-rebounded Western Kentucky 38-32.

• Utah shot 47.9 percent from the field, while the Hilltoppers shot 34.8 percent.

Utes almanac: 23-11, Won 4

Next up: vs. Mississippi State/Penn State, Thursday, March 29, 5 p.m. in New York City.

