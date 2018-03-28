The Utah Valley University men's golf team placed second in the 24-team field at the 2018 Kingsmill Intercollegiate with a three-day, 54-hole score of 26-over-par 866 (287-289-290). Blair Bursey tied for fifth with at 3-over-par 213.

The Wolverines led the tournament through two rounds of play before being overtaken by team champion Southern Illinois on the final day. SIU finished the tournament with a three-day score of 22-over-par 862 (293-284-285). The Wolverines finished just four shots back at 26-over-par 866 (287-289-290). UVU finished ahead of 23 other teams in the tournament.

"We were disappointed that we couldn't finish it off today, but considering all the factors that were against us, it was a great week," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Curran. "We just didn't have quite enough left in the tank coming down the stretch."

Blair Bursey led the Wolverines in Tuesday's final round, carding a 1-under-par 69. He recorded three birdies and 13 pars on Tuesday. The senior registered his third top-five finish of the season as he tied for fifth with a three-round score of 3-over-par 213 (71-73-69).

Jake Godfrey shot a 1-over-par 71 in Tuesday's final round and finished the tournament in a tie for 11th with a three-day score of 7-over-par 217 (75-71-71). The 11th-place showing is his best finish of the season.

Freshman Aaron Yeates carded a 5-over-par 75 in the final round and finished in a tie for 16th at the tournament with a 54-hole score of 8-over-par 218 (74-69-75). Ariel Elftman-Hanson recorded a final-round 6-over-par 76 and finished in a tie for 24th at 10-over-par 220 (68-76-76). Gabe Lysen rounded out the scoring on Tuesday with a score of 5-over-par 75, finishing the event with a three-round score of 15-over-par 225 (74-76-75).

Utah Valley has just two tournaments remaining on its spring slate before the team heads to the WAC Championship at the end of April. The Wolverines will compete in the Seattle Redhawk Invitational on April 2-3, at Chambers Bay golf course in University Place, Washington.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.