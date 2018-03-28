The West Coast Conference has named the BYU duo of freshman Anastasia Abramyan and senior Mayci Jones the Women’s Doubles Team of the Week.

Jones and Abramyan in No. 1 doubles got the Cougars off to a hot start on Thursday, defeating Utah State’s Jenna Kane and Maggie O’Meara, 6-1, giving BYU the doubles point.

In Saturday’s matchup against the No. 36 doubles team in the nation, Georgia Lawson and Emma Wilson of Fresno State, the duo rose to the challenge and won 6-2 to earn the doubles point for the Cougars.

The WCC also recognized Abramyan as a nominee for Singles Player of the Week, the only freshman to make the list.