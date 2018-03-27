Dixie State’s men’s golf team posted its second-straight runner-up team finish and its fifth-consecutive top-three result overall as the Trailblazers placed second at the 2018 UC San Diego SoCal Intercollegiate on Tuesday at the Carlton Oaks Golf Club.

DSU (293-295-294) combined to shoot a final round 6-over 294 to finish the event at plus-18 882. However, it was not enough to overcome the pace set by fellow Pacific West Conference member Dominican (284-296-291), which took home the team title with a three-round total of 871 (+7). Cal State East Bay (297-298-290—885, +21) finished three shots back of DSU for third, followed by Cal State San Marcos (297-299-291—887, +23) in fourth and Stanislaus State (292-298-299—889, +25) in fifth in the 11-team field.

Four Trailblazers placed in the top 12 on the leaderboard, led sophomore Jayce Frampton (74-70-72) who fired an even-par 72 on his final loop to tie for fourth place individually at 144 (E). Senior Dalton Stanger (70-77-74) also posted a top-10 showing at plus-5 221 to finish tied for ninth overall followed by junior Nicklaus Britt (75-72-75) in 11th at plus-6 222, freshman Spencer Wallace (74-76-73) tied for 12th at plus-7 223 and freshman Landon Anderson (75-80-76) tied for 39th at plus-15 231.

Dixie State will close the 2017-18 regular season at the Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate on April 2-3, at the Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Arizona.

