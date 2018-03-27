BYU men’s tennis travels to California for two matchups against UC Irvine on Friday morning and West Coast Conference opponent No. 42 San Diego on Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars (14-3, 3-0 WCC) play against UC Irvine on Friday, March 30, at 10 a.m. PST, at the Anteater Tennis Stadium. BYU then faces conference foe No. 42 San Diego on Saturday, March 31, at 2 p.m., at the USD West Tennis Courts.

BYU is coming off an emotional three-match weekend with a big 4-1 conference win over Gonzaga, a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to in-state rival No. 39 Utah and a 4-3 victory against regional opponent UNLV.

Sophomore Sam Tullis led the Cougars with three singles wins last weekend in No. 4 singles. Sophomore Sean Hill and freshman Ben Gajardo picked up two more singles wins in No. 1 and No. 5 singles, respectively.

Doubles duo Gajardo and senior John Pearce claimed three wins in No. 2 doubles during the weekend. The pair is 9-3 on the season. Hill and junior Jeffrey Hsu remain undefeated (10-0) on the season and earned two more doubles wins in the No. 1 slot.

UC Irvine

The Anteaters (10-7) had a bye week last weekend after picking up wins against Gonzaga, Yale and Liberty University two weeks ago. Riding a seven-game winning streak, UC Irvine competes this week against No. 4 UCLA.

Sasha Krasnov was recently named Big West Athlete of the Week after coming in 4-0 in No. 2 singles last week and has won seven-straight singles matches. Luis Lopez leads the Anteaters with 11 match wins this season. BYU and UC Irvine last met in 2009, where the Cougars went home with a 4-3 win.

No. 42 San Diego

The Toreros (8-7, 2-0 WCC) are coming off two big wins against Denver and conference opponent Portland.

With many ranked players, San Diego will be ready to compete against BYU. In singles, No. 77 August Holmgren plays in the No. 1 slot. He is 8-4 during the regular season. No. 121 Joel Gamerov plays in the No. 3 slot and is 9-5 this season.

The Toreros sport two nationally-ranked doubles teams. No. 72 Gui Osorio and Nico Borter play primarily in the No. 1 slot, and No. 79 duo Joel Gamerov and August Holmgren play in the No. 2 slot.

San Diego and BYU are tied, 3-3, in the last six matchups, with the Cougars sweeping the Toreros, 4-0, last year.

Links to live stats are available on the men’s schedule page. Results will be updated following the matches.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

