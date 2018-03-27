SALT LAKE CITY — From being featured on magazine covers to appearing in local commercials to jumping over comedian Kevin Hart, it’s no secret that Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell is becoming a star.

The NBA’s top-scoring rookie is now one of the subjects of a short-form digital docu-series.

Mitchell will star in Young Hollywood’s “Rookie On The Rise” video, which will provide behind-the-scenes access from his first NBA All-Star Weekend experience in Los Angeles where he won the slam dunk contest.

The series kicks off on Tuesday, April 3, and will include 15 original episodes with three 2-5 minute videos launching every week.

Numerous social media channels will air the series, including Young Hollywood TV, Amazon and Facebook Watch.

Click here to view the trailer.

RECOVERY: Jazz guard Raul Neto continues to rehab from a left wrist fracture. The Brazilian floor general will be re-evaluated in a week after missing the last seven games with the injury. Neto is averaging 4.6 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 39 games this season. Utah signed David Stockton, the son of NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton, to his second 10-day contract Tuesday during Neto’s absence. He logged two points in three minutes in Sunday’s win against Golden State.