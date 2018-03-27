There's been some interest and I think mainly he wants to get feedback and be able to know what his strengths are and what he needs to work on.

PROVO — BYU forward Yoeli Childs is entering his name in the upcoming National Basketball Association draft, but he is not hiring an agent, sources confirmed to the Deseret News Tuesday morning.

Childs averaged 17.8 points and 8.6 rebounds and earned All-West Coast Conference First Team honors as a sophomore. As long as he doesn’t hire an agent, he can withdraw his name from the draft by June 11 and return to BYU. Childs, 20, has two years of college eligibility remaining.

"There's been some interest and I think mainly he wants to get feedback and be able to know what his strengths are and what he needs to work on," said Childs' mother, Kara. "Hopefully he can get out there and start the process and go from there."

Childs has wanted to play in the NBA since he was in the first grade, Kara said.

"It's been a long time. It's always been his dream since he was a little kid."

A year ago, Cougar center Eric Mika declared for the draft and went through workouts and received feedback from NBA scouts and an evaluation. Mika ended up turning pro, and he is currently playing in Italy.

Is Childs looking to play professionally anywhere at this point or does he simply want to see where he fits in the NBA?

"It's the latter. He wants to know where he stands," Kara said. "He's a hard worker and he always wants to improve. The best way to improve is to know exactly what you need to work on. Obviously, if (he gets drafted) it would be awesome. But the main thing is to get feedback."

BYU junior guard Elijah Bryant could also choose to declare for the NBA draft.