The Dixie State women’s tennis team swept its way to its second-consecutive victory on Monday with a 9-0 triumph over Mills College in Oakland.

The Trailblazers (6-6), who dropped just two games in the entire match, opened a 3-0 lead during doubles play. Kyra Harames and Sabrina Longson rolled to an 8-0 win at No. 2 doubles, while Frances Hina Goldsmith and Maria Kana Goldsmith duplicated the feat at No. 3 doubles. Lacey Hancock and Yolena Carlon claimed an 8-1 victory at No. 1 doubles.

Dixie State continued to roll in singles play, claiming victories in all six singles matches to clinch the 9-0 win. Harames, Carlon, Hina Goldsmith, Longson and McKelle Burnett each cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win in singles play, while Hancock recorded a 6-1, 6-0 triumph at No. 2 singles.

The Trailblazers continue their Bay Area trip with a Tuesday tilt at Stanislaus State at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.