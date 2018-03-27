Former Utah Jazzman Gordon Hayward made no secret during his time with the Jazz that he loves his two daughters and he loves playing video games.

Last week, those two passions collided for all the world to see.

As he continues to recover from the gruesome injury he suffered early in the season opener with the Boston Celtics, Hayward was streaming himself playing the hit game "Fortnite" when his wife Robyn placed his toddler daughter Charlie on his lap.

Gordon got distracted, nearly causing him to get eliminated from the game.

.@gordonhayward was streaming Fortnite and a surprise visit from his daughter nearly got him eliminated.



(Courtesy: Twitch/hyperX, Twitch/gdhayward)

Also last week, ESPN's Chris Forsberg chronicled Hayward's rehab process, and on Monday, The Players' Tribune tweeted a video of Hayward completing a "marble drill" with his toes.

The marble drill. The first time it took @gordonhayward over 4 minutes. Now he's at 23.8 seconds — back to beating the shot clock.

The Celtics will play the Jazz Wednesday night at Vivint Arena, although there is no indication that Hayward will attend, as he has rarely traveled this season because of the injury.

Trey Burke has big night for Knicks

Speaking of former Jazz players, Trey Burke had a somewhat historic night Monday for the New York Knicks against the Charlotte Hornets, finishing with 42 points, 12 assists and just two turnovers.

According to the Knicks Film School Twitter account, only four other players since the 1983-84 season have had outings of at least that many points and assists with fewer than three turnovers. The prestigious list includes Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Isiah Thomas and Kevin Johnson.

Only 4 NBA players since 1983-84 have had a night like Trey Burke just did:



Isiah Thomas

Allen Iverson

Kevin Johnson

Michael Jordan

The Knicks lost to the Hornets, however, 137-128. Since getting called up to New York from the G League's Westchester Knicks in January, Burke has averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 assists and just one turnover per game.

Entering Tuesday's games, the Jazz are seventh in the Western Conference, a game away from being out of the playoffs altogether but just 1.5 games out of fourth place and home court advantage in the first round.

Over the weekend, Bleacher Report posted a video on Twitter of writer Howard Beck calling Utah "the team no one wants to face in the playoffs."