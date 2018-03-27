Dixie State’s men’s golf team put together two solid rounds to stand in second place after the opening two rounds of play at the 2018 UC San Diego SoCal Intercollegiate on Monday at the Carlton Oaks Golf Club.

DSU (293-295) opened the event with a 5-over 293 to stand in third place after its first loop, then followed that up with the lowest team score in the second round with a 7-over 295 to move up one spot on the leaderboard at +12 588. Fellow Pacific West Conference member Dominican (284-296) used an opening 4-under 286 en route to the clubhouse lead at 4-over 580, eight shots clear of DSU and 10 strokes ahead of third-place Stanislaus State (292-298-590, +14) heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Sophomore Jayce Frampton is tied for second place overall at even-par 144 after he rebounded from an opening 2-over 74 with a 2-under 70 in round two. Senior Dalton Stanger (70-77) and junior Nicklaus Britt (75-72) finished day one tied for 12th at plus-3 147, followed by freshman Spencer Wallace (74-76) who is tied with five others for 20th at plus-6 150 and freshman Landon Anderson (75-80) who is tied for 40th place at plus-11 155.

Dixie State, which entered this year’s event as the defending team champion, looks to repeat that feat in Tuesday's final round, which begins at 7:30 a.m. PT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.