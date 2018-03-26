Jake Davison homered and drove in a career-high six runs to help lead Dixie State to a convincing 17-4 victory over Hawai’i Pacific on Monday night at Bruce Hurst Field. The Trailblazers won their second-straight Pacific West Conference series and improved to 12-18 overall, 8-12 in league play.

DSU led wire-to-wire as the Trailblazers ambushed the Sharks (12-12, 6-10 PacWest) for four first-inning runs and four hits. Logan Porter drove in the game’s first run with a single through the left side, which was followed by a Jake Engel RBI groundout and consecutive run-scoring doubles from Davison and Tyler Hollow.

The Sharks countered with three runs in their next offensive frame, but the Trailblazers broke the game open with four more runs in the home second and two more in the third to vault to a 10-3 advantage. Davison, who singled in a run another run in the second, then provided the exclamation point in the Trailblazer fifth with his first home run of the season, a two-out, three-run blast to left field, which extended the DSU lead to 13-3.

The run support was more than enough for junior right-hander Gabe Taylor (W, 1-4), who scattered six hits and three runs (one earned) with five strikeouts in six innings of work to pick up his first win of the season. Taylor also helped his cause offensively with two hits and two RBIs.

Davison finished with a career-high four hits and three runs scored to go with his six RBIs. Meanwhile, freshman leadoff hitter Jagun Leavitt tallied three hits and two runs scored, and freshman infielder Alec Flemetakis doubled twice as part of a three-hit night with an RBI and three runs scored.

In all, eight of DSU's nine starters in the lineup collected at least one hit as the Trailblazers finished with 17 safeties, their second-highest hit total of the season, while the 17 runs scored were a season-high.

Dixie State continues its homestand later this week as the Trailblazers welcome in Hawai'i Hilo for a four-game Easter weekend series March 29-31.

