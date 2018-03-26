Baseball

Noah Hennings, Jordan (Sr.)

Had a great week at the plate last week for the Beetdiggers in wins over West Jordan and Pleasant Grove. Hennings went 3 for 3 with a double in Tuesday’s 7-1 win over West Jordan, and the following day went 2 for 3 in a 9-5 win over Pleasant Grove.

For the season Hennings is batting .533. He’s committed to Point Loma University in San Diego.

He was a second-team all-stater last year for Jordan.

Softball

Brylee Marziale, Box Elder (Sr.)

This senior has looked every bit the part of a returning all-stater this season.

Whether she’s been on the mound or at third base she’s been a key reason Box Elder has jumped out to a 6-1 record.

In the Bees’ only game last week, Marziale earned the shutout on the mound in the 7-0 victory over Fremont. She also belted a two-run homer in the sixth.

Boys Soccer

Jeremy Sommer, Davis (Sr.)

Davis has raced to a 6-0-0 record so far this season and big reason why is the play of this senior forward.

Through six games, Sommer has scored five goals, including both goals against Syracuse last Tuesday in a 2-1 region victory.

“Jeremy has been a tremendous leader this year. He has been our most consistent goal-scoring threat. His speed causes problems for a lot of teams. Jeremy's ability to get behind the defense has been a huge reason for our team's early success this year,” said Davis coach Souli Phongsavath.

Boys Track

William Prettyman, East (Jr.)

This junior enjoyed a dominated performance at the Davis Super Meet last Wednesday.

Against a great field of athletes, Prettyman won the 100 meters, 200 meters and long jump, and all three marks are the best in Utah three weeks into the season.

Prettyman ran a 10.86 in the 100 meters and then a 21.45 in the 200 meters. His best 200-meter time last season was 21.56 at the state meet. His distance in the long jump was 22’02.00.

Prettyman won the 4A state title in all three events last season.

Girls Track

Brittany Cardall, Syracuse (Jr.)

In one meet, this junior qualified for the state meet in four different events.

Cardall won the 300 hurdles (45.93) and the 200 meters (25.72) at the Davis Super Meet last Wednesday at Davis High School. She also finished third in the long jump and then anchored the winning 4x100 relay team that finished with a time of 49.19.

“Brittany is a great athlete and a great person. She has an amazing work ethic that enhances her natural talent. In addition she’s willing to do whatever she can to help the team. A fun kid to coach,” said coach Brian Berrong.

The time of 45.93 in the 300 hurdles is the best mark in Utah early this track season.

Girls Golf

McKaizlee Cowan, Juab (Sr.)

In the first three region meets of the season, this senior has finished first every time, including shooting an even par in her second win.

She’s a co-captain and an honor roll student.

“She is always willing to accept and complete assignments given her. She is a great example of dedication and hard work to her teammates and she shows this kind of character on and off the course. McKaizlee is a great leader and shows superb sportsmanship at meets as she compliments and encourages the girls that she plays with,” said Juab coach Leanna Lundell.

Boys Tennis

Niles Cochran, Lone Peak (Sr.)

This four-year varsity contributor is off to a great start early this season for the two-time defending state champion Knights.

He earned straight set wins against both Brighton and Herriman last week.

Last season Cochran enjoyed an undefeated regular season and advanced to the 5A second singles championship but had to forfeit because of injury.

“Niles is a versatile and talented player, whether he is playing singles or doubles. On the court he shows heart and determination in every match. He is a great example to younger players with respect to his ability to work hard on his game while being able to have fun at the same time,” said Lone Peak coach John La Cognata.