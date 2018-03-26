The University of Utah athletics program will have a change at the top for the first time in more than three decades, as athletics director Chris Hill announced Monday he is retiring.

Here’s a look at the personal and professional highlights of Hill’s career:

1973-74: Hill began working at the University of Utah as a graduate assistant under men’s basketball coach Bill Foster.

1975-79: Hill coached the Granger High boys basketball team, earning 1975 4A Coach of the Year honors.

1979-81: Hill joined Jerry Pimm’s staff as an assistant coach with the Utes’ men’s basketball program.

1985-86: Hill served as the Crimson Club director at Utah.

October 1987: Hill is hired as the athletics director at the University of Utah at the age of 37.

1988: The Utes’ ski team won the first NCAA national championship in the Hill era. Utah's ski team also won national titles in 1993, 1996, 1997, 2003 and 2017.

1989: Hill hired Rick Majerus to replace Lynn Archibald as the Utes’ head coach. Majerus won 323 games in his 15 years as the Utes’ head coach and helped lead the program to a new level of national prominence.

1990: Hill hired Ron McBride to replace Jim Fassel as the Utes' football head coach. The move proved fruitful, as McBride went 88-62 in 13 years and helped turn Utah into a conference contender.

1990: The Utes’ gymnastics team won the NCAA national championship, their first of four in the ’90s, including 1992, 1994 and 1995.

1992-94: Utah football played its first bowl game in the Hill era in 1992, snapping a 28-year bowl-less streak. Utah made it to three straight bowl games, beating Arizona 16-13 in the 1994 Freedom Bowl, the first bowl win in Hill's administration.

1995: Utah played its first season as an NCAA member in women's soccer, the first of two varsity sports added for the Utes in Hill's time.

1998: Utah's men's basketball team was the runner-up in the NCAA Tournament, winning five straight before falling to Kentucky in the national championship game. The Utes went 30-4 that season behind stars like Andre Miller, Michael Doleac, Britton Johnsen and Hanno Mottola.

Summer 1998: Utah, along with seven other schools, agreed to break away from the 16-team Western Athletic Conference and create the Mountain West Conference beginning in 1999.

2002: Rice-Eccles Stadium played host to the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2002 Winter Olympics.

December 2002: Hill hired Urban Meyer to replace Ron McBride as the school's football coach. In two years, Meyer found instant success at the U., going 22-2 and finishing both years in the top 25.

2004: Utah became the first official "BCS buster," going 12-0 and reaching the Fiesta Bowl. The Utes beat Pittsburgh 35-7 in the bowl and ended the year ranked in the top five of both major polls.

December 2004: Hill hired longtime assistant Kyle Whittingham to replace Meyer as the Utes' football coach. Whittingham, heading into his 14th year in 2018, has a 104-50 overall record, with a 10-1 mark in postseason play.

2008: Utah made a return trip to a BCS bowl, earning a Sugar Bowl matchup with Alabama. The Utes beat the Crimson Tide 31-21, finished with a 13-0 record and ended the year ranked No. 2 in the AP poll and No. 4 in the coaches poll.

April 2011: Hill hired Larry Krystkowiak to replace Jim Boylen as the Utes' men's basketball coach. Krystkowiak has led Utah to national postseason tournaments five times in seven years, including the NCAA Tournament twice.

July 1, 2011: Utah officially joined the Pac-12 Conference, jumping to a Power 5 league. Colorado also joined Utah in the Pac-12, as the Buffaloes left the Big 12. According to the university, "Hill turned down several director offers from Power 5 schools in the belief that one day Utah would count itself among them." The Utes were invited to join the conference in June 2010.

Aug. 15, 2013: The grand opening was held for the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center. The 150,000-square-foot facility cost $32 million to build.

2014: Utah women's gymnastics won the school's first Pac-12 title. Gymnastics has added league titles in 2015 and 2017.

2015: The Utah football program shared the Pac-12 South division title with USC, as both had 6-3 records in league play.

Oct. 1, 2015: The university held the grand opening of the Jon M. and Karen Huntsman Basketball Facility, a 101,000-square-foot, four-story structure. Construction began on May 5, 2014.

2016: The Utah baseball team won the Pac-12 regular-season title with a 19-11 conference record and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

January 2016: Citing safety concerns, Krystkowiak requested that the contracted BYU-Utah men's basketball game for 2016 be canceled. The series hiatus lasted one season.

2017: The Utah ski team won the Utes' 10th NCAA national championship in the Hill era.

March 2017: Utah announced plans to study the possibility of expanding the 45,807-seat Rice-Eccles Stadium, with Hill discussing a feasibility study being distributed in November.

June 2017: Utah announced the school will add men's lacrosse as a varsity sport, with the first season in 2018-19.