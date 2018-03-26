Five members of Utah State’s gymnastics team qualified for the NCAA Regional Championships to be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, April 7.

Junior Madison Ward qualified on vault and floor, while freshman Autumn DeHarde qualified on beam and floor. Freshman Mikaela Meyer, sophomore Brittany Jeppesen and junior Emily Briones qualified on vault, bars and beam, respectively.

Freshman Faith Leary is an alternate on vault and floor, and fellow freshman Taylor Dittmar is an alternate on beam. Jazmyn Estrella was listed as the alternate on bars, but the sophomore was injured during warmups prior to last weekend’s MRGC Championships and will not be able to compete at regionals.

Ward earned a pair of first-team all-league accolades last weekend at the MRGC Championships as she helped Utah State to a third-place team finish with a season-high road score of 195.825. Ward tied for first on floor with a 9.900 and tied for third on vault with a 9.850. During the last two seasons alone, Ward has earned four first-team all-MRGC honors, including two on vault and two on floor.

The 5-foot Ward, who leads the team with 10 event titles this season, is tied for 50th in the nation, tied for eighth in the North Central Region and ranks fourth in the MRGC with a 9.890 Regional Qualifying Score (RQS) on floor. On vault, she is tied for 85th nationally, tied for 14th regionally and tied for fifth in the MRGC with a 9.840 RQS.

Ward earned a career-high score of 9.925 on floor this year, a score that is tied for 15th all-time in program history. She also matched her personal best of 9.850 on vault three times this year. Her season vault average of 9.808 currently ranks fourth all-time in school history, while her 2018 floor average of 9.840 is currently sixth-best in USU history.

DeHarde was tabbed the MRGC Freshman of the Year after garnering a pair of Beam Specialist of the Week honors and one Floor Specialist of the Week accolade. At the MRGC Championships, she tied for 19th on vault (9.725), tied for seventh on beam (9.800) and tied for 10th on floor (9.850).

The 4-11 DeHarde, who ranks second on the team with seven event titles this year, is tied for 52nd in the nation, tied for sixth in the region and ranks second in the MRGC with a 9.875 RQS on beam. On floor, she is tied for 68th nationally, tied for 12th regionally and tied for sixth in the conference with a 9.880 RQS.

DeHarde recorded career-best scores of 9.925 on both beam (twice) and floor this season, which are tied for fifth and tied for 15th, respectively, in school history. Her season beam average of 9.831 currently ranks first all-time in school history, and her floor average of 9.833 ranks eighth all-time.

Meyer garnered first-team all-MRGC accolades on vault at the MRGC Championships as she tied for third with a 9.850. She recorded a personal-best score of 9.875 on the event during the season. The 5-3 Meyer is tied for 85th in the nation, tied for 14th in the region and tied for fifth in the league with a 9.840 RQS on vault. She averages 9.765 on the event.

Jeppesen tied for 13th on bars at the MRGC Championships with a 9.775. She is tied for 30th in the region and tied for 12th in the league on bars with a 9.810 RQS. The 5-3 Jeppesen recorded a season-high score of 9.850 on the event two times this season.

Briones garnered second-team all-league honors on beam last weekend as she placed sixth with a 9.825. Like DeHarde, she recorded a career-high 9.925 on the event this season to rank tied for fifth all-time in school history. The 4-9 Briones ranks 15th regionally and seventh in the MRGC with a 9.845 RQS. Her season beam average of 9.806 currently ranks third all-time in school history.

Leary qualified as an alternate on vault and floor with personal-best scores of 9.900 on each event during the season. She is tied for 30th regionally and tied for 14th in the MRGC with a 9.790 RQS on the event. On floor, she is tied for 95th nationally, tied for 16th in the region and tied for eighth in the league with a 9.865 RQS. The 5-3 Leary’s season average of 9.844 currently ranks fifth all-time in school history.

Estrella qualified as an alternate on bars with a personal-best score of 9.925, which is tied for ninth all-time in school history. She is tied for 30th in the region and tied for 12th in the MRGC with a 9.810 RQS.

Dittmar qualified as an alternate on beam with a personal-best score of 9.875 on the event. She ranks 18th regionally and eighth in the MRGC with a 9.830 RQS. Her season average of 9.729 currently ranks 12th all-time in school history.