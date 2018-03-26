No. 21 BYU gymnastics will compete in the Salt Lake City Regional hosted by No. 4 Utah on Saturday, April 7, the NCAA announced on Monday.

“We have to be fearless,” BYU head coach Guard Young said. “We have the gymnastics to make it to nationals, and this competition will be all about the mindset. It’s going to be a battle.”

The Cougars are one of 36 teams in the nation to make it to one of six regional sites. It is the 27th time in 29 years and ninth-straight time BYU has qualified for regionals. Host No. 4 Utah, No. 9 California, No. 16 Auburn, Stanford and Southern Utah will also compete in the Salt Lake City Regional. The Cougars will start on a bye and then go to bars.

BYU comes off a second-place finish at the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championships on Saturday with the highest floor score in 11 years, a 49.400. Shannon Hortman Evans was named the conference All-Around Champion after receiving a total score of 39.400.

The meet begins at 4 p.m. MDT, at the Huntsman Center. Tickets can be purchased online. More information will be posted on the schedule page as live stats and streaming options are available. Audio will be available on ESPN 700.

Read the full release on the NCAA regional competitions for more information.