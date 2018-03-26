The BYU women’s tennis team competes against West Coast Conference foe San Diego at home Saturday, March 31, at 12 p.m. MDT, at the Outdoor Tennis Courts.

Recap

This past week, the Cougars traveled to Utah State on Thursday and beat the Aggies, 4-1, to earn four-straight wins. The win streak came to an end Saturday after BYU suffered a close 4-3 loss to Fresno State at home, falling to 9-5 overall.

The loss to the Bulldogs was the first time this season the Cougars were defeated by a Mountain West Conference opponent. BYU entered Saturday’s match outscoring MWC teams, 20-4 (San Diego State, New Mexico, Boise State and Utah State).

Sophomore Polina Malykh remains undefeated in singles play this season. After her match went unfinished against Utah State, Malykh defeated Fresno State’s Georgia Lawson, 6-1, 6-3, to improve to 9-0.

San Diego

San Diego traveled this past week and faced off against WCC opponents Portland and Gonzaga. On Friday against the Pilots, the Toreros started their road trip with a narrow 4-3 win. In Spokane on Sunday, San Diego was swept by Gonzaga to finish the road trip 1-1 and fall to 7-7 on the season (1-2 WCC).

Earlier this season, BYU earned a 4-2 victory in Portland and suffered a 4-2 loss to Gonzaga on the road to become 2-1 in WCC play.

The Torero’s sophomore Gemma Garcia in No. 5 singles has six-consecutive wins on the singles court and is 2-0 in conference play. Garcia will have her hands full in this Saturday’s predicted matchup against the undefeated Malykh.

Live stats for the match can be found at BYU’s schedule online. Admission is free and complimentary pizza will be provided to all spectators.