As the month of March concludes, BYU baseball finishes its series with Utah Valley and plays its first league road games with three games at Pepperdine.

Tuesday’s 6 p.m. MDT game at UVU will likely be an all-staff day for the pitching rotation for both teams in the UCCU Crosstown Clash. UVU has a 9-12 record and will start Paxton Schultz (1-1, 5.84). BYU is 12-9 and will start Bo Burrup (1-1, 11.45). Pepperdine is 10-13. The Cougars and the Waves each have 2-4 records in the West Coast Conference.

“Utah Valley is always a big game for us. Traditionally, we haven’t played well at Pepperdine. It will be a challenge at Pepperdine because we have put ourselves in a situation where we need to beat good teams on the road." BYU coach Mike Littlewood said after an 11-game homestand.

“I was proud of the way our guys played last week. We are resilient and saw some good things. We came out of our corner fighting, and that’s all I can ask of our team.”

BYU will likely continue its pitching rotation at Pepperdine of having Jordan Wood (2-1, 3.43), Hayden Rogers (3-2, 5.14) and Blake Inouye (1-2, 6.04) as starters in games Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m. PDT and on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Cougars posted a 3-4 record since beating UVU, 9-3, earlier this month, while the Wolverines have won four of their last six games.

Ralph R. Zobell has worked for BYU Athletic Media Relations in various capacities for over 30 years. You can view his bio at byucougars.com/staff/athletics/ralph-zobell or contact him at ralph_zobell@byu.edu.