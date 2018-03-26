Junior golfer Katie Ford collected her second medalist trophy of the season and first collegiate solo victory to help lead Dixie State’s women’s golf team to a fourth-place finish at the Colorado State-Pueblo Pack Spring Invite on Monday at the Walking Stick Golf Club.

Ford, who entered the final round second on the leaderboard after an opening 71 (-1), enjoyed a one-shot lead for most of second nine holes before a bogey on her 15th hole dropped her a shot back of CSU-P’s Courtney Ewing. However, Ford came back with a birdie, her fourth of the day, on the very next hole and penciled in pars on her final two holes to post her second-straight 1-under 71 to beat Ewing (72-71-143, -1) by one stroke at minus-2 142.

As a team, the Trailblazers (311-300) posted their lowest 18-hole score of the season with a 12-over 300 (tied for the third lowest 18-hole score in program history) to move up one spot team leaderboard at plus-35 611 for the tournament. Midwestern State (291-296-587, +11) took home the team title by eight shots over Colorado-Colorado Springs (290-305-595, +19), followed by the host CSU-P (302-294-596, +20) in third and Missouri Western State (306-313-619, +43) in fifth.

In all, three Trailblazers finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard, including freshmen Cailyn Cardall (78-75-153, +9) and Kaitlynn Deeble (79-74-153, +9) who both tied for 17th overall. Deeble led the 69-player field in birdies with nine, while Ford was third with seven and Cardall tied for 10th with five. Meanwhile, junior Amalia Negrette (85-80-165, +21) tied for 40th, and sophomore Ashley Fernandez (83-83-166, +22) tied for 42nd.

“I am really pleased with the way we played today,” DSU head coach Lindsey Stucki said. “I am proud of Katie’s effort. She put together two very solid rounds, and she did a great job bouncing back with that late birdie, which proved to be the difference in her winning the tournament. I thought our two freshmen also played really well for us this week, and I was happy to see Amalia [Negrette] string together those eight pars to close out her second round.”

Ford’s victory was her fourth top 10 of the year, which also includes her tying for medalist honors in DSU’s first event of the spring season at the Point Loma Reach 2018 Invitational and a runner-up finish in the DSU Fall Invitational last October.

Dixie State will close the 2017-18 regular season at the Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate on April 9-10, at the Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Arizona.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.