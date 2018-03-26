BYU sophomore pitcher Kerisa Viramontes has been named the West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week, her first of the season and second of her career.

Viramontes pitched three complete games for BYU en route to a 0.28 ERA in 25.1 innings pitched. She opened the week throwing 199 pitches in a 12-inning walk-off loss at No. 10/11 LSU, giving up no earned runs in the complete game. She also pitched in BYU’s 3-1 win against No. 13/14 Baylor, going seven innings with just five hits and one earned run allowed. Viramontes had seven strikeouts on the week while lowering her season ERA to 1.83.

This is the second Pitcher of the Week honor for the Cougars in 2018 after Arissa Paulson received it the second week of competition. Lexi Tarrow and Rylee Jensen also earned back-to-back conference Player of the Week nods during weeks four and five, respectively.

Pacific senior catcher Rachel Sellers was named WCC Player of the Week. Read the full release on the WCC website.

The Cougars travel to Cedar City, Utah, on Tuesday to play Southern Utah before heading to the ASU Invitational in Tempe, Arizona, March 30-31.

Player of the Week also nominated: Caitlyn Alldredge, BYU; Shelbi Evans, San Diego

Pitcher of the Week also nominated: Hannah Boos, San Diego