No. 2 BYU men’s volleyball will compete in its final two regular-season home matches this week against No. 14 Concordia Irvine and No. 13 Grand Canyon.

Coming off a bye week, the Cougars (18-4, 8-0 MPSF) still hold a 1.5-match lead in the conference standings with four league matches left on the schedule.

No. 14 Concordia Irvine

BYU faces the Eagles (12-13, 3-6 MPSF) on Thursday, March 29, at 7 p.m. MDT, at the Smith Fieldhouse. The Cougars lead the overall series history, 2-0. BYU swept Concordia Irvine earlier this season on the road. The Cougars also swept the match last season.

The Eagles fell at Grand Canyon last week before picking up a pair of four-set wins against Benedictine and Ottawa.

No. 13 Grand Canyon

The Cougars will conclude the week at home facing the Lopes (16-8, 3-6 MPSF) on Saturday, March 31, at 8 p.m. BYU won the only previous matchup between the schools earlier this season on the road in three sets.

Grand Canyon won its only match of the week last week against Concordia Irvine. The Lopes will play at Stanford on Thursday prior to the match against the Cougars.

Both of this week’s matches will be televised nationally on BYUtv. A live stream and live stats for each match can be found on the BYU men’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.